  Adnan Sami deletes all Instagram posts; shares cryptic message 'ALVIDA'

Adnan Sami deletes all Instagram posts; shares cryptic message 'ALVIDA'

It came as a shocker when Adnan Sami deleted all his Instagram posts. The only post that can be seen on his verified account on the photo-sharing app says 'ALVIDA'.

Updated on: July 19, 2022 13:31 IST
Adnan Sami
Image Source : TWITTER/ADNAN SAMI Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami deletes Instagram posts with a cryptic video. It came as a shocker when Adnan Sami deleted all his Instagram posts. The only post that can be seen on his verified account on the photo-sharing app says 'ALVIDA'. The sudden has left fans wondering why the singer took such a drastic step. In no time, fans thronged the comment section enquiring why did the celebrity delete all his posts. 

"Are you alright?" "Is everything fine?" "Why are you saying alvida? We love you here." "Don't scare us, is this for a song?" Were some of the comments on his post. 

While Adnan Sami shared no details with the post, he just captioned it as 'ALVIDA'. However, musician Anurag Rao's comment gives away a hint that it might be for a new song. "this is going to be a blazing track," he wrote.

Last year Adnan Sami was honoured with the Padma Shri award by President Ram Nath Kovind. It was a big moment for him as Adnan took up citizenship of India only a few years ago. His mother belonged to Jammu and his father belonged to Pakistan. Sami was honoured for his remarkable contribution in the field of music.

 

On receiving the honour, he thanked the Indian government for the "respect he has received", while remembering his father with moist eyes. 

"It is a great honour for me. I do not have the words...," he said during an interaction with IANS. "...behind this, there is the love of the countrymen for me. I have got this honour for the hard work, blood and sweat that I have shed over the years."

"Though there were difficulties, I still kept on moving forward by raising my spirits," he added.

Talking about receiving citizenship, he said, "Indian citizenship was not given to me overnight. It was achieved after going through all the rules of law and all the procedures. I never did a Jalsa for this, but when I got citizenship, everyone came to know."

 

