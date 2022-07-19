Brahmastra: Deepika Padukone to debut as 'Parvati' in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film's sequel?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra will hit theatres on September 9 this year. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. However, if reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone will be making a cameo in the movie. Also, she will be staring in Brahmastra 2. Reportedly, Ayan revealed the second part of the film be introducing a new character called 'Dev' and the makers have locked Deepika to play the character of Parvati.

According to Pinkvilla, "The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In-fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part."

"Interestingly, the first part is about Shiva and Isha, which is another name for Mahadev and Parvati. All the characters are interlinked. It's Ayan's own universe deep-rooted in Indian mythology. The world is unlike anything one has seen before in world cinema," reports added. ALSO READ: Brahmastra Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt kiss for first time on screen; fans go gaga

About Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji directorial marks Ranbir and Alia's first collaboration on-screen. A landmark moment in Indian cinema, Brahmāstra is a new original universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles. It has already been receiving positive reactions from the audience.

The trailer of the trilogy was shared by Karan Johar, who wrote, "I am so proud to finally present the trailer and introduce you to the magic of the Brahmāstra! This is a true labour of love and I am so proud to finally let a piece of it breathe and enter the world! Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva out on September 9th. Only in Cinemas! #Brahmastra."

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.