Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal get roka-fied! Check inside pictures from singer's pre-wedding festivities

Legendary singer Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in December. The actor-singer-presenter announced the same on his Instagram earlier. Soon after, a picture of the couple with their families from their roka ceremony went viral on the internet. The photo shows the couple flashing bright smiles. While Aditya looks good in a grey shirt and denims, Shweta looks pretty in a pink suit. The picture also shows Udit Narayan and their families posing together.

Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of their first film together Shaapit a decade ago and bonded well. The duo has been dating since then. It is said that the couple will tie the knot in a temple on December 1.

Earlier, Aditya announced that he will be going off social media to prepare for his wedding with Shweta and will be back after that. He wrote, "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December," he wrote. He also shared that he is taking a break from social media because he has to get busy with the marriage preparations. We are both extremely private people and believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December"

Speaking about how Shweta first rejected Aditya, the singer told Times Now, "Actually, one cannot call my first date a date in real because we were shooting for our film, Shaapit, at that time. I asked her to hang out with me and have lunch, it wasn’t a date kind of set-up. In fact, she had rejected me for that matter as well. Then, my mother was the one who told her that you should have lunch together since you both are doing a film.

So, we went to a restaurant named 5 Spice in Oshiwara, and vo muh fulaake baithi thi for 30 minutes as if she had no interest in life. Bohot badi meherbani ki thi saamne baithke."

In an interview with Spotboye, Aditya had revealed that due to COVID19, they will be inviting only close friends and family to the wedding. Singer Udit Narayan also expressed his dismay for not being able o host a grand wedding for his son. Aditya had said, "We’re getting married on December 1. Because of Covid-19, we can invite only close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests to gather at a wedding."

On a related, there were rumours that Aditya Narayan has gone bankrupt during the lockdown. It was said that the singer had himself confessed that he had no money in his bank account. Later, the singer came forward to clarify and told TellyChakkar, "I generally mentioned that I have bought a new apartment before the lockdown so being celebrity even, I have to think about EMIs and if pandemic extends for a longer period all of us have to suffer some way. I casually mentioned that mere 5 lakhs kat gaye hai EMI ke liye aur mere pas abhi 18K bache hai. But that doesn’t mean I have gone bankrupt and I have no money left me. After working for more than two decades and that too working continuously how can I go moneyless?"

