Actor Yash on KGF Chapter 3: 'There are a lot of possibilities and kick-ass scenes' in the sequel

Prashanth Neel directorial KGF Chapter 2 is unbeatable at the box office. Yash starrer has been breaking several records ever since its release on April 14. To celebrate the same, the Rocking Star is in Goa with his wife Radhika Pandit. Now, spilling the beans on the action scenes of KGF 3, Yash revealed that the sequel will witness 'a lot of kick-ass scenes' which he and the director have already planned.

In an interview to Variety, Yash shared "Already we have thought of a lot of scenes, me and Prashanth for KGF: Chapter 3. There are a lot of things which we couldn’t do in Chapter 2. So we know there are a lot of possibilities, a lot of kick-ass scenes are there. But it’s just an idea. And we’ve just left it there right now."

After KGF 2's global success, Yash also spoke about how he used to feel bad when the Kannada film industry was considered small. "Just by doing that one step so much has changed for our industry. People received it in every part of the country and nobody expected this to happen. If you’re confident about your product, I think you should go out and explore," said Yash. ALSO READ: Sunday Box Office: Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' goes flat while 'KGF Chapter 2' continues winning streak

Meanwhile, KGF 2 has become the biggest opener in the history of movies, with Rs 53.95 crore collections on the first day. The film is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.

KGF: Chapter 2 presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. The sequel also stars Sunjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran. ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer: Vidya Balan gives her verdict on Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer