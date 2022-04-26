Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer: Vidya Balan gives her verdict on Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARAALIAADVANI Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will release on May 20

The trailer of the upcoming horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on Tuesday. The film's trailer presents an edgy mix of humour and comedy. However, it seems a total departure from the first film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007 and starred Vidya Balan, Shiny Ahuja and Akshay Kumar.

There is one common thread that connects the two films-- the return of Manjulika, an evil spirit who has become stronger over time and is back to seek vengeance after being locked for over a decade. In the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Vidya played the role of Manjulika. As the sequel's trailer was unveiled by the makers, Vidya took to social media to react to it.

Sharing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer, Vidya wrote on Instagram, "Congratulations #BhushanKumar and team for this haunted comedy. The trailer looks familiar yet different … Haha!! … can't wait to experience this roller-coaster ride again (sic)."

She also urged the viewers to watch the movie on May 20 when it releases in cinema halls.

At the trailer launch event, when director Anees Bazmee was asked about Akshay and Vidya's return in cameo roles, he responded by saying that even though the team would have wanted them to return, there wasn't any scope for it in the story. Retruning actor Rajpal Yadav also explained that the character he played in the 2007 film is very different from the one he is playing in the sequel.

Apart from Kartik and Kiara, Tabu is a also playing a major role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The makers teased in the trailer that Tabu and Kiara may star as Manjulika, here referred to as an infamous witch as opposed to the legendary classical dancer according to folklore in the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The film is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik