Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Manjulika returns in Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani & Tabu's spooky adventure | WATCH

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer has finally been shared by the makers on Tuesday. Filled with horror, romance and comedy, the film definitely will be a family entertainer and will hit the theatres on May 20 this year. The three minutes twelve-second trailer shows the comic scenes featuring not just Kartik but also Rajpal Yadav who continues playing the role of Chhota Pandit. Further, we get a glimpse of the blooming romance between Kiara and the lead actor. Tabu, in the clip, is seen worried about the return of Manjulika that definitely takes place. You'll be excited to know whom the witch possesses this time!

Written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan’s 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Whether or not the film will live up to the expectations of the audience, only time will tell. Until, enjoy the trailer of the film here!

Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer here:

Meanwhile, Kartik and Kiara launched their trailer in the city by making a smashing entry out of a door on a bike. See their pictures here:

Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani during Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer launch

Ahead of the trailer release, Kartik took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself bowing down before the temple. Alongside he wrote, "All first steps must start with your blessings."

Not only this but he even treated everyone with a poster of the film featuring the lead cast. Sharing the same, he wrote, "#RoohBaba and his family arriving today at 1 pm #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Trailer in 3 hrs."

The horror-comedy drama is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-Series.