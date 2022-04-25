Follow us on Image Source : FANPAGE/TWITTER-SUMITKADEI Sunday Box Office: Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' goes flat while 'KGF Chapter 2' continues winning streak

Jersey VS KGF Chapter 2: Sunday definitely plays a crucial role in the box office collection of any film and surely it did in the case of KGF 2 and Jersey. Shahid Kapoor starrer which was released on Friday has been facing a tough fight from Yash's film that hit the screens on April 14. On Saturday as well, the regional film remained in the limelight for its collections. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures of the Hindi belt on Twitter and wrote, "#KGF2 continues to rule hearts and #BO...Will score TRIPLE CENTURY today [second Sun; Day 11] First film to hit ₹ 300 cr since #War [2019] 10th film to swim past ₹ 300 cr mark [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr. Total: ₹ 298.44 cr. #India biz." This left fans all excited about the Sunday box office figures of not just Prashanth Neel's directorial but also for Jersey also featuring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor.

According to a report in BoxOfficeIndia, "Jersey was flat on Sunday as it picked up 5-5.25 crore nett for a weekend of nearly 14 crore nett. The film has not moved much in mass areas from day one and it was again similar on Sunday which meant no growth for the film. The film managed to grow 45% on Saturday thanks to good growth in metros so that gives some hope that maybe it can do something but with Sunday being flat its is now pretty much impossible for Monday to hold anywhere close to Friday levels."

Meanwhile, "KGF 2 continues to dominate the box office with Sunday likely to be in the 22-23 crore nett region which will give the film a huge second weekend of 51-52 crore nett. This will take the business of the film to around 314 crore nett after its second weekend."

Here's the collection that KGF 2 recorded:

₹ 50 cr: Day 1

₹ 100 cr: Day 2

₹ 150 cr: Day 4

₹ 200 cr: Day 5

₹ 225 cr: Day 6

₹ 250 cr: Day 7

₹ 275 cr: Day 9

₹ 300 cr: Day 11

'Jersey', is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. 'Jersey', a Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name, featuring Nani, will see Shahid play the role of Arjun, a failed cricketer who decides to fulfill his dream of representing Team India for his son.

'KGF: Chapter 2' is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The sequel, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj.