Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Kiran Kumar tests positive for coronavirus

Veteran Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor has been under self-quarantine for over 10 days after he found out that he has got infected. According to media reports, the actor has himself revealed that he is COVID-19 positive. He further said that he found out about it when he visited the hospital for a minor procedure and had to undergo a few tests. While he had taken the COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure, he tested positive. The actor also revealed that he showed no symptoms of the infection.

The reports further state that Kiran Kumar will again take the coronavirus test on May 25, Monday. The actor has also shared that he has been feeling fine and hasn't shown any symptoms even after 10 days of testing positive.

Actor Kiran Kumar is known for playing the many fine characters in Hindi films like Tezaab and Khuda Gawah'. He has been highly appreciated for his performances He is the son of late Hindi film actor Jeevan Kumar. He has worked in hundreds of Bollywood films and has also appeared in Bhojpuri and Gujarati TV serials along with Hindi shows.

