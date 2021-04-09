Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEK BACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan wishes mother Jaya Bachchan on her birthday with mesmerising throwback picture

Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan turned 73 today. On the special occasion, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media handles to share an endearing birthday wish for her dearest mom with a beautiful throwback picture of the senior actress. The 'Guru' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome photo that truly captured Jaya's beauty, with her exclusive signature at the bottom that read 'Jaya Bhaduri'.

Along with the picture, Abhishek penned an awwdorable birthday wish for his dotting mother that read, "Happy birthday माँ (maa)। Love you."

The picture posted by Abhishek received comments from Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. While Hrithik wrote, "Happy Birthday jaya aunty," Navya wished her grandmother by leaving heart-eyed emojis in the comments.

Also Read: Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's love story: After many twists and turns it still rings love alarms

Talking about Jaya, the veteran actress made her acting debut with the 1963 film Mahanagar by Satyajit Ray. Jaya has played many memorable roles in films like Zanjeer, Kora Kagaz, Chupke Chupke, Uphaar, Sholay, and others.

Recalling her love with superstar Amitabh Bachchan, the duo first saw each other at Pune Film Institute in 1970. Then two started working together for Hrishikesh Mukherjee's film Guddi. On the sets of Ek Nazar, their love deepened.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Abhishek, who was last seen in the biographical drama, 'The Big Bull', has 'Dasvi' and 'Bob Biswas' in the pipeline. The actor will shoot for the second schedule of Dasvi, which also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, in Lucknow. In 'Dasvi' which is an upcoming project from the makers of 'Hindi Medium',' Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala', Abhishek will be seen playing the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary.

Tushar Jalota is making his directorial debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah.

'Dasvi' is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhana Yadav. The movie is being produced under the banner of Maddock Films Production, and Bake my Cake films.