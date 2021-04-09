Friday, April 09, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's love story: After many twists and turns it still rings love alarms

Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's love story: After many twists and turns it still rings love alarms

Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan turned 73 today. From making her acting debut with the 1963 film Mahanagar by Satyajit Ray, Jaya has played many memorable roles in films like  Zanjeer, Kora Kagaz, Chupke Chupke, Uphaar, Sholay and others. On her birthday today, let's have a look at her wedding pictures and recall her love story with superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 09, 2021 0:00 IST
Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan turned 73 today. On
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHARMILASHOWHOUSE

Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan turned 73 today. On her birthday, let's have a look at her wedding pictures and recall her love story with superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

India Tv - happy birthday jaya bachchan amitabh love story wedding pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHANIFHFANCLUB

While Jaya Bachchan first saw Amitabh Bachchan at Pune Film Institute n 1970, love blossomed between the two when they started working together for Hrishikesh Mukherjee's film Guddi.  On the sets of Ek Nazar, their love deepened.

India Tv - happy birthday jaya bachchan amitabh love story wedding pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GETUPANDGO_2020

On June 3, 1973, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan tied the knot and left for London. It was a low-key affair with a few friends and family as guests.

India Tv - happy birthday jaya bachchan amitabh love story wedding pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GETUPANDGO_2020

In 1973, when Big B's friends desired a London trip to celebrate the success of Zanjeer, he rejected the idea of going without marrying the girl. Taking this opportunity, the two got married.

India Tv - happy birthday jaya bachchan amitabh love story wedding pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHARMILASHOWHOUSE

Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan have been married for over five decades and have been setting an example of a time-tested successful love story.

India Tv - happy birthday jaya bachchan amitabh love story wedding pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHARMILASHOWHOUSE

Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan have two children. In an interview, the couple had claimed that their kids Shweta and Abhishek are the most prized part of their relationship.

India Tv - happy birthday jaya bachchan amitabh love story wedding pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLYWOOD7786

While Jaya Bachchan was at the heights of success as an actress, she chose to leave it and become a dedicated homemaker and a doting mother.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News