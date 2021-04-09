Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's love story: After many twists and turns it still rings love alarms

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHARMILASHOWHOUSE Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan turned 73 today. On her birthday, let's have a look at her wedding pictures and recall her love story with superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHANIFHFANCLUB While Jaya Bachchan first saw Amitabh Bachchan at Pune Film Institute n 1970, love blossomed between the two when they started working together for Hrishikesh Mukherjee's film Guddi. On the sets of Ek Nazar, their love deepened.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GETUPANDGO_2020 On June 3, 1973, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan tied the knot and left for London. It was a low-key affair with a few friends and family as guests.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GETUPANDGO_2020 In 1973, when Big B's friends desired a London trip to celebrate the success of Zanjeer, he rejected the idea of going without marrying the girl. Taking this opportunity, the two got married.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHARMILASHOWHOUSE Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan have been married for over five decades and have been setting an example of a time-tested successful love story.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHARMILASHOWHOUSE Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan have two children. In an interview, the couple had claimed that their kids Shweta and Abhishek are the most prized part of their relationship.