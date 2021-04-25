Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEK BACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan responds to Twitter user telling him to 'do more than send virtual hugs'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday sent virtual hugs to netizens. Abhishek said we need to spread love in times like these. The actor also suggested everyone keep their masks on. "Here's sending out a huge virtual hug to you all. RT and spread the love. In times like these, we need it. #MaskOn," Abhishek Bachchan tweeted on Sunday.

However, his tweet did not go down too well with a few users as they demanded him to do more than just sending virtual hugs. One of the users wrote, "Wish you did more than just sending hugs! People are dying without oxygen & beds. Hugs are just not enough, Sir." Replying to her, Abhishek said, "I am, ma’am. Just because I don’t put it on social media doesn’t mean I’m not doing anything. We all are trying to do our best and whatever we can. The situation is very sad, hence felt spreading a little bit of love and positivity could help."

Abhishek's tweet comes at a time when India has reported more than 3 lakh Covid cases for the fourth consecutive day. The country logged a total of 3,49,691 Covid cases and 2,767 deaths in the last 24 hours, a new single-day high since the pandemic began last year, according to the health ministry's data released on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan asked Yash Chopra for a job during financial crunch, reveals Abhishek Bachchan

Meanwhile, Abhishek and wife Aishwarya celebrated their 14th marriage anniversary on April 20. Thanking fans for their wishes, Abhishek recently tweeted: "Thank you very much for all your wishes for Aishwarya and my wedding anniversary, yesterday. Please continue to stay safe, wear your mask and if possible, try not to go out. Thank you again."

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in the film The big Bull. He earned much applause for his performance in the film and it also became the biggest opener of the year on Disney Plus Hotstar. Next, the actor is shooting for his film Dasvi in Agra.

Abhishek will be seen playing the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the movie which is an upcoming project from the makers of 'Hindi Medium',' Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala'. The hilarious social comedy also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in a pivotal role. Tushar Jalota is making his directing debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah.

'Dasvi' is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhana Yadav. The movie is being produced under the banner of Maddock Films Production, and Bake my Cake films.

ALSO READ: 'Seeti Maar' from Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' to release on Monday