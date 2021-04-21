Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan asked Yash Chopra for a job during financial crunch, reveals Abhishek Bachchan

While Amitabh Bachchan is a big name in Bollywood, the veteran actor had faced a financial crunch in the 1990s. His films weren't working and the business was also not doing good. Big B's son Abhishek Bachchan recalls how to had the front row seats when his family was facing a financial crunch. During YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that he left his studies to be with his father at that time.

Abhishek Bachchan said, "Well, truth be told, I left university -- I was studying in Boston University. I had declared my major as liberal arts, and then I majored in performing arts. And I left my education because my father was going through this really rough time, financially. He had started this business called ABCL."

"I don't think I was qualified to help him in any which way, but I just felt that as a son, I needed to be around my father, and help in whatever way. So I left my college and came back. I started helping him in his company," he added.

He further revealed that his father summoned him one night and told him that nothing is working, neither his films nor the business. That's when Big B decided to 'go to basic' and revive his acting career. Abhishek said, "So the next morning, he 'walked across to Yash Chopra's house', Abhishek said, and told him, "Look, I don't have a job, nobody is giving me work anymore, my movies aren't working, and I've come to ask you to please give me a film to work in."

Amitabh Bachchan then starred in YRF's Mohabbatein and also featured as the host in the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati that turned his fortunes.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in the film The big Bull. He earned much applause for his performance in the film and it also became the biggest opener of the year on Disney Plus Hotstar. Next, the actor is shooting for his film Dasvi in Agra.

Abhishek will be seen playing the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the movie which is an upcoming project from the makers of 'Hindi Medium',' Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala'. The hilarious social comedy also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in a pivotal role. Tushar Jalota is making his directing debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah.

'Dasvi' is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhana Yadav. The movie is being produced under the banner of Maddock Films Production, and Bake my Cake films.

