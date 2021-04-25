Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN/DISHAPATANI 'Seeti Maar' from Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' to release on Monday

After the recent trailer launch of the Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', superstar Salman Khan on Sunday announced that its first song 'Seeti Maar' will be releasing on Monday. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Thank you for your love on #Radhe trailer...Ab kal milenge with Seeti Maar. #SeetiMaarOutTomorrow." Actress Disha Patani, who plays the female lead in the upcoming movie recently shared the cover art of the movie's first song, featuring a silhouette of her, along with the caption, "Turn up the volume, aur ho jao tayaar, Kyunki ab aayega, Radhe aur Diya ka #SeetimaarOutSoon."

After the trailer release of 'Radhe', the biggest highlight of it was the 'Seeti Maar' song. Devi Prasad who has earlier created the Chartbuster 'Dhinka Chika' song for Salman Khan starrer 'Ready' is happy to reunite with him yet again and is certain that 'Seeti Maar' song will also be equally loved by all. Talking about reuniting with the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' star, he shared, "It is always great fun to create music for Salman. He has always been someone who has appreciated my work and when Prabhu Deva and Salman, personally asked me to recompose Seeti Maar for Radhe, I was more than happy to oblige."

The song 'Seeti Maar' is reportedly an official remake of the original number that sees Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde grooving to its beats. The music of the new track has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmad. Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur are the vocalists with Shaikh Jani Basha as the choreographer of the song.

Taking the internet by storm, the trailer of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' had shattered all records with over 30 million views within 12 hours of its release on YouTube. Interestingly, while it became the fastest Bollywood trailer to reach 100k likes in a record time of 10 minutes, it is also the first Indian film to have a multi-format release.

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will also have a theatrical release and will be available in theatres in all Indian states where the theatres are operational as per COVID protocols. A wide international theatrical release targeting 40 countries across all international territories is also being planned. It will be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in the UK since the lockdown last year.

The action flick by the Yash Raj Films banner, directed by Prabhudeva, was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020, but it could not see the light of the day due to the closing of film theatres owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown. 'Radhe' is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, in association with Zee Studios, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.

-ANI