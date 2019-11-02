Aap Ki Adalat: Shah Rukh Khan reveals he never charged for his Bollywood films

Image Source : INDIA TV Shah Rukh Khan reveals he never charged for his Bollywood films

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan is celebrating his 54th birthday today. The actor has won over the hearts of the viewers with his charming personality by starring in around 80 Bollywood films. He was last seen as a dwarf in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero and fans are awaiting the big announcement on Shahrukh's 54th birthday. The superstar’s journey has been as difficult as every actors’ and when he came on India TV’s show Aap Ki Adalat, he recalled his journey to stardom. He also revealed that he doesn’t charge for the Bollywood films he works in.

Shah Rukh Khan graced India TV editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma's show Aap Ki Adalat where he answered many questions related to his personal and professional life. In 2016, it was reported in a magazine that Shah Rukh Khan is the second-richest actor in the world. When quizzed about the same, SRK sarcastically said that he was very upset that he wasn’t on the top position. When he came to know about the list, he was not happy that he wasn’t the top richest actor. Later, he cleared that the news was false.

Shah Rukh also recalled that time when he was shooting for the climax scene of Farah Khan’s film Happy New Year, the producers did not have the money to install the set. Then he told the producer that he will go and perform live at a wedding or at a show to raise money and then they shot for a scene.

Shahrukh Khan once revealed in #AapKiAdalat how in his early age, his mom wanted him to be a big star like Dilip Kumar. Happy Birthday @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/OTGsI1zwkb — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) November 2, 2019

Shah Rukh added that he never charged his directors or producers for a film. Instead, he always asked them to put money in the films. The superstar revealed that he makes money from endorsements as well as live performances and once the films get successful, he feels satisfied.

