My older brother for life: Karan Johar pens emotional note on Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar started his journey with Shah Rukh Khan when he shared the most memorable journey of his life, during the shoot of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. It was KJo’s first film as the director and he had his best friend and confidant SRK as the leading man. The two have been thick friends for many years now and share a very special place in each other’s lives. There is hardly any celebration that takes place in their house without the other’s presence. Today an SRK’s turned 54, Karan took to his social media to share special old memories and penned down an emotional note.

KJo shared pictures from the sets of various films on which they worked together. He wrote, “Happy birthday Bhai @iamsrk.... Am not sure words are the best way to describe certain relationships...specially those that have such powerful silences...you have always been such a tremendous influence in my life! Like the best preacher teacher i have had the honour of calling my family...my journey with you will always be the best phase of my career and life and there is still so much more to come”

Karan also thanked Shah Rukh Khan for being by his side and his family always. He added, “thank you for being you...thank you for always being there for mom and me and now our little ones...thank you for being my fathers best friend and my older brother for life!!! I love you more than you will ever know.”

Karan Johar has always maintained that Shah Rukh Khan is the sibling he never had. The superstar even own a special place in the filmmakers autobiography An Unsuitable Boy in which he has revealed in detail about their relationship.

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar

As the superstar turned 54 today, fans are awaiting the two big announcements that he is said to be making on his special day. SRK has already celebrated his birthday with his fans at midnight who gathered infront of his house to shower him with love and wishes.

