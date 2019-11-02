Throwback pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri define their perfect love story

These pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri define their perfect love story

November is surely the birthday month of some amazing stars including- Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan. The Badshah of Bollywood ring in his 54th birthday on November 1, 2019. The king of romance who won millions of hearts with his powerful acting and charming personality lost his heart to the love of his life and his wife Gauri Khan. You aren't his die-hard fan if you do not know about his love saga with Gauri whom he met at a common friend's party at the age of 18. From being childhood sweethearts to one solid couple, the duo has stood with each other all thick and thin.

The couple's road to getting married was not an even one as they had to face various hurdles. Once it happened that after a fight between the two led Gauri to leave Delhi for Mumbai without informing him later which he followed her with mere Rs 10,000 in his pocket. The beautiful couple finally got hitched on October 25, 1991, and an interesting tale states that the actor borrowed a suit from the costume department of his movie Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman for his special day.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's throwback pictures define their perfect love story

On the occasion of his birthday, it will be a great reason to share some of his unseen pictures and video with his lovely wife which speak of their enigmatic chemistry. Have a look:

Here's a throwback video of the couple having fun with their friends during a Holi party.

In a 2017 interview, the actor spoke about his life with his wife and said, "Just recently, when we (Gauri and he) were sitting and chatting with our children next to us, it seemed like a dream. We both genuinely believe that we had been living a dream for 25-26 years. I was married the day I came here and it’s been a good dream. A lovely dream, which we are happy about. Also, my kids have been brought up in a space where they accept the fact that my life belongs to the world. I think my wife and my sister too believe that."

Happy Birthday the 'king of hearts.'

