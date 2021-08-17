Aamir Ali looks intriguing in BTS pics from Hansal Mehta's upcoming directorial Faraaz

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAMIR ALI, HANSAL MEHTA Aamir Ali, Hansal Mehta

Hansal Mehta, who was the man behind the super hit web series Scam, thanks to actor Aamir Ali for being a part of his next project. Looks like Aamir who has been missing from television for the longest time, has something exciting coming up with Hansal! The two have joined hands for their upcoming film Faraaz. The film will depict the Holey Artisan cafe attack that shook Bangladesh in 2016.

Taking to Instagram, Mehta posted some BTS (behind-the-scene) pics with Aamir and wrote, "Thank you @aamirali for agreeing to be a part of this journey. #Faraaz #BTS."

Here are some more BTS pics from the hooting of the film:

"Faraaz" also marks late star Shashi Kapoor's grandson, Zahaan Kapoor's debut and will also feature Aditya Rawal, son of actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat, who made his acting debut last year with the ZEE5 film "Bamfaad".

According to the official synopsis, "Faraaz" will chronicle the events that took place on the night of July 1, 2016, in Dhaka where five young militants ravaged the upscale cafe and held over 50 people as hostages for nearly 12 dreadful hours.

Recently, Mehta took to Instagram and posted a video of his crew, writing, "It's a wrap." The director, who last helmed the acclaimed web series "Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story" and sports drama feature "Chhalaang", began shooting for the film in June.

Earlier talking about the film, Mehta in a statement said, "Faraaz’ is a story of deep humanity and its ultimate triumph in the face of violent adversity. While it is based on true events, it is also a deeply personal story that I’ve held close to my heart for nearly 3 years. I’m glad Anubhav and Bhushanji are backing this story and enabling me to make this thrilling drama exactly the way I envisaged. It is exciting to collaborate with such diverse young talent on this labour of love. I can’t wait for the world to see this film."

"Faraaz" is jointly produced by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series along with Mahana Films' Sahil Saigal, Sakshi Bhatt and Mazahir Mandasaurwala.

