Malaika Arora bids emotional goodbye to son Arhaan Khan: 'Miss you already'

Malaika Arora bid an emotional farewell to her son Arhaan Khan. The Bollywood diva took to her verified Instagram account and posted a photo of herself with her son. In the photo, the mother-son duo is seen posing with their backs towards the camera as they stare outside the window. Without giving away any details, Malaika hinted about starting a new journey.

"As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences …all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already," she captioned the post.

Taking to Instagram stories she also posted a picture of Arhaan hugging their dog. Over the adorable picture she wrote, "Goodbyes are the hardest."

On the work front, Malaika will be seen as a judge in the upcoming reality show Supermodel of the Year season 2. She will be co-judging the reality show with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar. On Tuesday, she also treated her fans to a new promo of the show. Take a look:

Talking about the show, Malaika in a statement said, "I've always been in awe of the grit and passion the women of today possess, and MTV Supermodel of the Year sets the foundation for these talented ladies to showcase their individuality in the most impressive form. With the first season being an absolute rollercoaster for us, the second one is sure to be a notch higher."

Malaika had earlier promised that the second season will be a treat for the eyes for all the fashion fanatics. With #UnapologeticallyYou as the theme, the show has conversations around stereotypes and questions preconceived notions around an individual and their choices.