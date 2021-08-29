Follow us on Image Source : INSTGARAM/ABHISHEK KAPOOR 13 years of Rock On!! Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Abhishek Kapoor take a trip down memory lane

'Rock On!!', a film highly praised for its music, on Sunday, clocked 13 years since its release on the silver screen. Farhan Akhtar, who is appreciated for his acting in films like 'Toofaan', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', marked his acting and singing debut with 'Rock On!!'.

Some popular songs of the film including 'Tum Ho Toh', 'Pichle Saat Dinon Mein' and the title track 'Rock On!!', were all sung by Farhan. The film also features actors Arjun Rampal, Prachi Desai, Purab Kohli, Luke Kenny and Shahana Goswami. As the film completed 13 years on Sunday, actors Farhan and Luke along with director Abhishek Kapoor took to their Instagram handles to mark the special day.

Farhan shared a graphic image on his Instagram Story, in which the cast members can be seen along with several musical instruments. On a drum is written 'Magik', the name of their rock band. The text on the picture read, "Celebrating 13 years of Rock On!!"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARHAN AKHTAR 13 years of Rock On!! Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Abhishek Kapoor take trip down memory lane

Abhishek also took to his Instagram handle and shared a string of images from various scenes of the film. He captioned the pictures with a popular dialogue from the film, "Hum honge lights hongi, ek huge audience hogi.. aur hogi music, jiske har beat mein, har note mein zindagi hogi."

Arjun Rampal also penned a heartfelt note to celebrate the milestone. He wrote, "13 saal ho gaye, yadein aaj bhi bilkul ताज़ी hain. A film that changed so many lives, including mine and touched millions of hearts. Adi, KD aur Rob loved the Magik. My love and sincere gratitude @gattukapoor for making this film and bringing Joe to life. @faroutakhtar for just being himself a rock and one of the greatest guys I know. @purab_kohli for the banter, madness and sensitivity. @ritesh_sid for being the most solid producer and friend @luke_kenny_live for all the knowledge and loads of laughs. @shahanagoswami for being the best wife ever, love you Debbie. @prachidesai for making Adi come back to the band. #JasonWest for the path breaking imagery. @remodsouza for the concerts @shankar.mahadevan @ehsaan @loymendonsaofficial for the timeless music @deepa_bhatia for the seamless edit."

"The whole crew and cast. And finally IFFI, Indian Panorama and the Indian Governments Directorate of Film festivals for the proudest moment. My #NationalAward and the best film #NationalAward," he added.

Actor Luke Kenny also shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram, expressing gratitude for all the love and affection for the movie. Sharing a picture from the film, he wrote the caption, "13 years of #RockOn!! The rock n roll continues. Thank you for all the Magikal love and affection."

'Rock On!!' was produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, with music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The film's sequel 'Rock On 2' was released in 2016, however, the film received a lukewarm response from the audience.

-with ANI inputs