Vicky Kaushal finally reacts to viral video at Karan Johar's party, says, ‘It had huge effect on me’

Vicky Kaushal finally reacts to viral video at Karan Johar's party, says, ‘It had huge affect on me’

Previously, a video shared by filmmaker Karan Johar from his house party which featured many Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and many others caught everyone’s attention. The video was taken in a negative light and the celebrities were accused of being high on drugs by Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Well now URI: The Surgical Strike actor has finally responded on the same during a recent interview.

Vicky, while talking to Pinkvilla said, “What I understand is that people who don’t know you personally, see something and make an assumption.. That’s completely fine. We all do that. But factualising assumptions... It’s a big leap to take and that’s not fair all the time. We all knew the video was being taken and five minutes before the video was shot Karan's mom was with us. The video was put up. Next day I leave for Arunachal Pradesh. I was with the army for the next four days in the hills where there is no network. So I have no clue of what's going on.”

#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality



Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!!



I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

The actor said that he was quite upset about the same and opened up about his reaction to the fiasco on social media. He said, “I went to my room and checked my Twitter and I was like ‘Hain ji?’ ‘What?’ FIR...open letter..ye who. Of course, it had a huge effect on me. It is not nice to be called those names by people. But there are certain choices you have to make at that point of time. Firstly, what happens on Twitter, how social media trials take place is that it starts from ‘Hahaha! They look drugged.’ Then it goes to ‘Oh! They do look drugged!’ Then it goes to, ‘They are actors! They must be drugged,’ then to ‘No no no! I’ve seen them taking drugs,’ then to ‘how dare they take drugs’ and then to ‘shame of them!’”

Vicky Kaushal finally reacts to viral video at Karan Johar's party, says, ‘It had huge affect on me’

Sirsa, in an open letter he wrote, slammed Bollywood celebrities and wrote, "If it wasn't a powder-impacted state, why did you all appear stoned and shamelessly out of your senses? Does your dislike for drugs and narcotic substances limited to on-screen presence and just to defame a state for some cheap publicity (and hefty money)?. Is there any passion within when you associate with a cause or all the campaigning is a part "Drama" done to please some group or agenda-setters?"

On the professional front, Vicky has recently won the national award for best actor. He was recently seen in a music album Pachtaoge opposite Nora Fatehi. Have a look:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News