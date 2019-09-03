Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonali Bendre celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with family, says glad to be back this year

Sonali Bendre gets emotional as she celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with her family this year. She missed celebrating the festival last year as she was in New York for cancer treatment. However, she is now glad to be back to her roots.

While the entire Nation is crooning in the devotion of Lord Ganesh on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood celebrities show the maximum enthusiasm. Sonali Bendre, who is back in town after undergoing cancer treatment in New York, gets emotional as she shares a post on Ganesh Chaturthi. She shares a picture and wrote a heartfelt note, "Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year. Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime! I'm so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family.”

Talking more about her feelings she said, "I truly believe if there’s faith, it reflects more on the inside. In the dialogue between you and your God. So, don't lose that essence. Once again, we’ve taken the route of bringing an eco-friendly Ganesha & we’ll also immerse the Lord in our home. May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring health, happiness and new beginnings to everyone, and may we all have the strength to overcome the obstacles that come our way.”

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer last year and had flown to New York for her treatment. She had been posting regular updates on her cancer treatment and her recovery.

Well, we are all glad to see Sonali Bendre back in town and close to her family to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

