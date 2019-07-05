Salman Khan patiently listening to little fan girl’s song will melt your heart, video goes viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan patiently listening to little fan girl’s song will melt your heart

Salman Khan enjoys a huge fanbase in our country and not just adults, but kids are as much in love with the actor as anyone can be. Even Salman Khan has a soft corner for kids in his heart and the actor has shown this on many occasions. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday took to his social media to share an adorable video in which he is seen patiently listening to a song sung by a little fangirl. Salman shared the video saying, “My superstar Sitara.”

In the video going viral on social media, Salman Khan can be seen enjoying the song by a little girl as a lady plays the guitar sitting by her side. The video is bound to melt your hearts by the way Salman Khan is seen enjoying the melody. The actor is known to encourage young stars and artists and often help them make their way in the industry. Watch the video here-

These days Salman Khan is on a spree to treat his fans and followers with various insights into his personal and professional life. From videos of his workout routine to singing songs with father Salim Khan, the actor has been sharing his special moments with his fans through social media posts. Salman on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a video in which he is seen sketching. He drew a face in charcoal on a white sheet of paper and also wrote a dialogue from his 2000 film "Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega..."on another paper. "Itna karo ki kabhi kam na pade, par saala kam pad hi jaata," the dialogue read.

On the professional front, Salman Khan has broken the box office with his last film Bharat. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also starred Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Jackie Shroff. He will be next seen in Dabangg 3 as Chulbul Panday. Going by the reports in Pinkvilla, a source revealed to the publication that, “He (Salman Khan) has to prepare for the next schedule of Dabangg 3. He has always maintained a certain level of fitness but for the third schedule which goes on floors in July, Salman will be sporting a much sharper and chiseled look." The report further suggests that Dabangg 3 will be divided in two parts which will chronicle the past and present life of Chulbul Panday.

