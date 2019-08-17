Saturday, August 17, 2019
     
Rishi Kapoor relives Bobby magic in New York salon. Watch this video

Here's what Rishi Kapoor did when his ''anthem'' played at a New York salon.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 17, 2019 16:38 IST
Representative News Image

Rishi Kapoor shares a video on Twitter

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in New York, relived memories of his superhit film Bobby in a foreign country. The actor was overjoyed to hear one of his popular songs at a salon. 

Elated Rishi took to Twitter to give a glimpse of his meeting with a Russian fan, who recognised him and played the actor's popular song "Main shayar toh nahin".

"My anthem played in a salon whilst getting a haircut. Russian recognized me and played it from his note book. Thank you Sergie," he tweeted. Check out the video.

Bobby was directed and produced by Raj Kapoor. The movie which released in 1973 also featured Dimple Kapadia in the lead role.

Rishi also shared a photo with Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty, who visited the veteran actor. "Thank you Sunil and Mana Shetty. You are such a gem of a couple. God Bless! Love you guys," Rishi wrote alongside the photograph in which he can be seen happily posing with the Shetty couple.

The Chandni actor, who completed 10 months in New York a few days ago is expected to return to India in few months. Rishi was last seen in 102 Not Out, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. The movie was directed by Umesh Shukla.

