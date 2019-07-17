Image Source : TWITTER Priyanka Chopra is proud sister-in-law as Sophie Turner gets Emmy Nomination for Game of Thrones

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra shared a special message to her 'J Sister' and actress Sophie Turner on her "Game of Thrones" Emmy Nomination. Television's Emmy awards on Tuesday announced the nominations and Turner was among one of the nominees for essaying the role of Sansa Stark in the popular series. She has been nominated under Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

Priyanka took to her Instagram story to praise her sister-in-law. She put out a post to laud the nominees.

Priyanka Chopra Instagram Story

She wrote: "Congratulations to all of the Emmy nominees this year, but especially to you Sophie. We love you and are so incredibly proud of you."

Priyanka Chopra Instagram Story

Sophie Turner's husband Joe Jonas shared a photograph of the actress on his Instagram story and wrote that he is "incredibly proud of her".

Priyanka Chopra's pop singer husband Nick Jonas too congratulated Turner.

Sophie Turner played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones for 10 years and eight seasons. The actor was 14 when she started filming the show in 2010. “When you’re starting your career at a young age, you’re forced to grow up much faster. Also, playing a character like Sansa and having to endure all the things she did, toughens you up,” Turner, 23, told Psychologies magazine.

Sophie recently tied the knot with her boyfriend and singer Joe Jonas in France. The wedding was attended by Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas.

(With IANS Inputs)