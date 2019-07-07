Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas turns photographer for her as she poses in swimsuit (PICS)

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas turns photographer for her as she poses in swimsuit

Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband Nick Jonas are living the time of their life in Tuscany, Italy. The couple flew to the beautiful place to attend Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s second wedding but extended their time in Italy to spend some quality time with each other. The couple has already been sharing pictures and videos from their romantic stay in the city and setting the couple goals really high. After mesmerizing their followers with their date night memories, Priyanka Chopra shared some oh-so-hot pictures of herself by the pool which have been clicked by her adorable husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share a couple of pictures from her stay in Italy in which she is seen enjoying a dip in the pool. PeeCee shared some smoking hot pictures in which she is seen wearing a white monokini. The actress shared the pictures saying, “Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol @nickjonas” There is no denying that the pictures are breathtaking, and Priyanka looks like a dream in them. Check out the pictures here-

On Saturday as well, Nick Jonas gave a sneak peek into the romantic vacation in Italy with his wife. The American singer shared a video in which he gave a glimpse of the beautiful scenic view in the backdrop as the couple enjoys some dancing and fill the air with romance. Check out the video here-

Before the romantic dance video, Nick Jonas shared pictures from his date night with the Bollywood actress. "Date night cooking extravaganza," he captioned the images and videos. In one video, Priyanka can be seen stirring pasta sauce in a pan on the stove with a glass of wine. In the video, Nick even asks his lovely about the part of cooking she finds best.

