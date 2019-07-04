Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra reveals the biggest secret about Nick Jonas, says she can't shop for her husband- Here's why!

Bollywood's 'desi girl; Priyanka Chopra and American singer-actor Nick Jonas are the happiest couple of the town these days. After getting married in December 2018, the couple has become more visible on the social media platform and even in real life. They are always around each other, giving us couple goals Their PDA is quite visible all over the social media and even in real life.

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she cannot shop for her husband Nick Jonas because she hates shopping. She said that apart from books, she cannot pick up things for Nick because. According to her, Nick does have a particular taste as far as clothes and shoes. However, she went on to add how she would buy accessories for him which he also likes. Indeed, marriage is not just about living together but also understanding what you must do and what you must leave.

Recently, the two were seen together at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' second wedding in Paris. Thus, they have extended their stay there. After this, the two will head out to work and will get busy with their schedules. On the work front, Nick will head out for a tour with Jonas Brothers and it will go on until next year. Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink by Shonali Bose.

