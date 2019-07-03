Priyanka Chopra's yellow dress with plunging neckline is perfect for dinner date. Check out photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

After attending the wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the 36-year-old diva attended Paris Fashion Week. PeeCee took to Instagram story to share a glimpse of her night out. Posting a photo with socialite Natasha Poonawalla and actor Melita Toscan, she wrote, ''Lovely night with lovely people''. She also shared a picture with her entire family with the caption, ''Family time! Best!''.

Priyanka channeled her inner boss lady in a canary yellow plunging neckline spaghetti strapped dress along with a matching overcoat. She paired her outfit with a bronze coloured mini clutch bag, golden strappy pumps and statement gold ribbon earrings. The actress accentuated her look with nude makeup, smokey eyes and a messy bun. On the other hand, Nick complemented his darling wife in a monochrome striped tee, white pants and beige overcoat. In the family dinner photo, we can spot Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, father-in-law and mother-in-law; Danise and Kevin Jonas, and Nick's grandmothers.

Earlier, Priyanka shared a picture from the show, thanking director Maria Grazia Chiuri for inviting them.“Thank you Maria Grazia for an incredible evening. Congratulations,'' she wrote. Taking a dig at himself, Nick commented to the post, “That’s my cool guy pose. Only two steps required... first put your hand on your torso awkwardly. Second, make sure your posture is super weird.” As per AP, PeeCee and Nick arrived late for the show and made Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot and Shailene Woodley wait for them.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen on the big screen in Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic? which failed to impress the critics and audience. The actress will make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. On the other hand, Nick Jonas has released Jonas Brothers’ documentary called Chasing happiness and also their first album called Happiness Begin after their reunion. The three brothers will soon go on a world tour as planned. Nick's war drama Midway will also release in India in November.