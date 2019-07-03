Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra plans to settle down in London with Nick Jonas as she feels connected to the city

Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra in one of her recent interviews spoke volumes about her married life and her responsibilities that came along. Priyanka Chopra got married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas in December 2018. The couple has been in the news for their commendable compatibility and love. They are often spotted together be it MET GALA, Cannes, Sophie Turner's wedding or their vacation time. Priyanka Chopra recently spoke to Elle magazine and shared some of the most important changes that happened in Nick Jonas' and her life.

Speaking about being married to Nick Jonas, Priyanka said, “It’s so different. I’d never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it’s like, this person is my family, and it’s the family I chose. There’s a weird responsibility to them. And safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day."

Priyanka Chopra has been very close to her family. Not just this, she has happily accepted Nick Jonas' family like her own and vice versa. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account a few days ago, where she posted a picture which states that she misses her dad. Replying to the post, Nick Jonas' father showered love and support to Priyanka Chopra. This shows that the actress has managed to win their hearts as well.

Priyanka said that not only did she gain a husband after marrying Nick Jonas but two sisters as well. She said “I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle [Jonas] and Sophie [Turner], and just inheriting the family by proxy. Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together.”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas always manage to stand by their family in happy times and even through thick and thins. They were a part of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ formal second wedding in Avignon, France. Priyanka Chopra was seen in a pink sari as she posed with the Jonas family. Also, the couple posted a number of videos and pictures from their gala time in Paris.

Priyanka Chopra revealed her plan to settle down in London with Nick Jonas. She said, “Nick and I want to get a place in London at some point. Whenever I go there, I feel connected to the city.”

She in fact talked about her grand wedding in December 2018 and how she arranged for an Indian wedding at such a large scale. She told, “We decided on the venue for our wedding in October and we got married on 1 December. We had one-and-a-half months to plan, so we were just like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s get it.’ And suddenly we were like, ‘Ohhh god’. It was very extravagant. Hopefully, you just do it once. So it’s fine.”

Talking about her career and life options, she said “I’m so glad that I’ve been put into the position where I have the ability to open those doors. I want to do it because no one was able to do it for me.”