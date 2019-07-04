Thursday, July 04, 2019
     
In white silk strapless gown, Priyanka Chopra is a vision at Sophie Turner and Joe Jones's pre-wedding dinner

Priyanka Chopra was surely dressed to kill at Sophie Turner and Joe Jones's pre-wedding dinner.

New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2019 12:27 IST
In white silk strapless gown, Priyanka Chopra is a vision at Sophie Turner and Joe Jones's pre-wedding dinner

International icon Priyanka Chopra, who is all set to return to Bollywood with Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, has always shared a cordial relationship with sister-in-law Sophie Turner. While the Games of Thrones star tied the knot with Joe Jonas in France on June 29, a picture of PeeCee posing with one of the guests at Sophie Turner and Joe Jones's pre-wedding dinner has hit the internet and, needless to say, the photo has now gone viral for all the glamorous reasons

Priyanka Chopra was surely dressed to kill at the pre-wedding event! Donning a white silk strapless gown with a high slit, the Quantico actress looked stunning and made heads turn. Have a look at the ravishing picture here:

Ahead of Sophie Turner's wedding, Priyanka Chopra posted a sweet selfie with the lovely bride on her Instagram. 

Her ❤️😍 @sophiet

The newly married couple has finally shared the first image from the wedding on Instagram with a caption, "Mr and Mrs Jonas" In the photograph, Turner looks beautiful as a bride in a white gown, while Jonas looked dapper in a black and white tux. 

Mr and Mrs Jonas

