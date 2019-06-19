Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah are new lovebirds in the Bollywood industry- See pictures

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah are new lovebirds in the Bollywood industry- See pictures

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah have found love in each other, takes a step forward to talk about their relationship.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2019 21:16 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah are the new lovebirds in the Bollywood industry- See pictures

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor have fallen in love with each other. Nawab Shah who has done various challenging roles in movies like Tiger Zinda Hai, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Don 2, Lakshay and even on the small screen too, is in love with Bollywood actress Pooja Batra. Pooja Batra has been off-screen for some time now but the couple's latest pictures have managed to steal the limelight. 

Pooja Batra took to her Instagram account and shared a post. She writes, " Life’s a party when you are with your soulmate.” Nawab Shah too shared the same picture and wrote: “Happiness.”

View this post on Instagram

Life’s a party when you are with your soulmate

A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on

Nawab Shah announced his relationship status by sharing a post. He wrote, “One.”. It's a close up shot where Pooja Batra is seen lying close to Kabir Batra. 

View this post on Instagram

ONE .❤️🦋

A post shared by Nawab Shah (@nawwabshah) on

Another picture shows Pooja Batra donning the forever pose. Nawab Shah wrote, “It took 46 years for my soul to be Ready , and then my mate appeared . Eid Mubarak soulmate. Eid Mubarak to all.”

View this post on Instagram

The one who makes life come to life 🦋❤️🎩

A post shared by Nawab Shah (@nawwabshah) on

Nawab shah will be next seen in Dabangg 3. The movie is thrid in the series of Dabang. Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg will leave in December 2019. Nawab Shah shared a picture from the sets of Dabangg and wrote,“Mad house talent !! director Prabhudheva #dabbang3#prabhudeva#actorsprepare#growthmindset.” He had shared another picture, this time with Salman and simple written “On set...”.

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StorySara Ali Khan's childhood video playing with dad Saif Ali Khan is the cutest thing on internet today Next StorySalman Khan shares his fitness video, sets goal to stay fit - watch video  