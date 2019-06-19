Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah are new lovebirds in the Bollywood industry- See pictures

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah are the new lovebirds in the Bollywood industry- See pictures

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor have fallen in love with each other. Nawab Shah who has done various challenging roles in movies like Tiger Zinda Hai, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Don 2, Lakshay and even on the small screen too, is in love with Bollywood actress Pooja Batra. Pooja Batra has been off-screen for some time now but the couple's latest pictures have managed to steal the limelight.

Pooja Batra took to her Instagram account and shared a post. She writes, " Life’s a party when you are with your soulmate.” Nawab Shah too shared the same picture and wrote: “Happiness.”

Nawab Shah announced his relationship status by sharing a post. He wrote, “One.”. It's a close up shot where Pooja Batra is seen lying close to Kabir Batra.

Another picture shows Pooja Batra donning the forever pose. Nawab Shah wrote, “It took 46 years for my soul to be Ready , and then my mate appeared . Eid Mubarak soulmate. Eid Mubarak to all.”

Nawab shah will be next seen in Dabangg 3. The movie is thrid in the series of Dabang. Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg will leave in December 2019. Nawab Shah shared a picture from the sets of Dabangg and wrote,“Mad house talent !! director Prabhudheva #dabbang3#prabhudeva#actorsprepare#growthmindset.” He had shared another picture, this time with Salman and simple written “On set...”.