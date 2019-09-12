Thursday, September 12, 2019
     
  5. Nick Jonas gets brutally trolled for cigar picture; ‘Your wife Priyanka Chopra has Asthama,’ says Twitterati

Nick Jonas who recently shared pictures smoking cigar got brutally trolled by Twitterati who reminded him about his wife and The Sky Is Pink actress Priyanka Chopra who is suffering from Asthama.

New Delhi Published on: September 12, 2019 9:28 IST
Nick Jonas was enjoying a proud moment as he became the first man under 30 to pose with a cigar for the September issue of American magazine Cigar Aficionado. The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to share some pictures from the shoot which did not go down well with people on internet who started trolling him for the same. There were some who got worried about his health whereas others reminded him about his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra who has Asthama. 

A fan even shared the screenshot of Priyanka’s tweet about her respiratory disease where she is saying, "Those who know me well know that I'm an asthmatic. I mean, what’s to hide? I knew that I had to control my asthma before it controlled me. As long as I’ve got my inhaler, asthma can’t stop me from achieving my goals & living a #BerokZindagi."

Have a look at Nick’s picture here:

View this post on Instagram

💨 @cigaraficionado

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Now see how Twitterati reacted over the same:

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently attended the New York Fashion Week, where actress Kriti Sanon was also present. The Luka Chuppi actress took to her Instagram account to share a picture with her girl crush PeeCee and wrote, “Impromptu plans are the best!! It was so lovely meeting u last night @priyankachopra !! #GirlCrush @natasha.poonawalla good to seeya in a different city this time @rohiniyer this trip has been fab..! To many more..!”

On the professional front, Nick will next be seen in Midway playing the role of World War II gunner Bruno P Gaido. While Priyanka’s next Bollywood film with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim The Sky Is Pink is all set to hit the theatres on October 11. Have a look at the trailer of Shonali Bose’ directorial project here:

