Nick Jonas gets brutally trolled for cigar picture; ‘Your wife Priyanka Chopra has Asthama,’ says Twitterati

Nick Jonas was enjoying a proud moment as he became the first man under 30 to pose with a cigar for the September issue of American magazine Cigar Aficionado. The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to share some pictures from the shoot which did not go down well with people on internet who started trolling him for the same. There were some who got worried about his health whereas others reminded him about his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra who has Asthama.

A fan even shared the screenshot of Priyanka’s tweet about her respiratory disease where she is saying, "Those who know me well know that I'm an asthmatic. I mean, what’s to hide? I knew that I had to control my asthma before it controlled me. As long as I’ve got my inhaler, asthma can’t stop me from achieving my goals & living a #BerokZindagi."

Have a look at Nick’s picture here:

Now see how Twitterati reacted over the same:

Aise toh iski biwi marr jayegi 😂😂 — aaloo kachaloo (@NANDARITU) September 10, 2019

You know this is very bad for your asthmatic wife 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Aashi (@Aashi_2m) September 10, 2019

smoking is bad — Aleah || Dinah check DMs? (@iLuff5thHarmony) September 9, 2019

🙄 smoking cigars isn't cool... 🙄 — Andrea 🍭 (@JB_inMyHeart91) September 9, 2019

You're wife have asthma, she had the audacity to tell 80 million people not to burn firecrackers for celebration while at her own wedding she burned tons and also her own husband smoke cigars size of her lips.... — super_guy (@amayzing_guy) September 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently attended the New York Fashion Week, where actress Kriti Sanon was also present. The Luka Chuppi actress took to her Instagram account to share a picture with her girl crush PeeCee and wrote, “Impromptu plans are the best!! It was so lovely meeting u last night @priyankachopra !! #GirlCrush @natasha.poonawalla good to seeya in a different city this time @rohiniyer this trip has been fab..! To many more..!”

On the professional front, Nick will next be seen in Midway playing the role of World War II gunner Bruno P Gaido. While Priyanka’s next Bollywood film with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim The Sky Is Pink is all set to hit the theatres on October 11. Have a look at the trailer of Shonali Bose’ directorial project here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News