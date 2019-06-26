My hot photos get lot of comments, says Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta talks about how her life has changed after Badhaai Ho

Veteran actress Neena Gupta who kick-started her second innings with the blockbuster success of Amit Sharma directorial Badhaai Ho is happy that now her name adds value to any project. The actress who feels that her status is better than before also added that films like Badhaai Ho happen once in a lifetime. Neena Gupta is also quite active on Instagram. Recently, she went on a vacation with her daughter Masaba Gupta and shared several photos on Instagram. The internet went gaga seeing Neena acing different looks.

From chic outfits to plunging necklines and thigh-high slits, the actress nailed every outfit. When asked if she is planning to give heroines a run for their money, Neena Gupta laughs and replies, ''I won’t get younger roles because of the fashionable clothes. I am glad that God has given me a good body. I am fashion conscious and love to experiment. Meri hot pictures ko bahut comments milte hain and the regular photos don’t get many likes. I am enjoying the appreciation I am getting on social media. Very rarely do I get a negative comment''.

Neena Gupta, who showed us her acting skills in three releases last year — Veere Di Wedding, Mulk and Badhaai Ho will be seen in much-awaited movies such as Sooryavanshi and Panga. Talking about the workload, she told Hindustan Times, ''It’s not too much work but just enough. I feel, at my age, there are a handful of good roles, so I don’t want to miss out on them''.

Talking about the characters she is playing in big-budget movies, she says, ''In Panga, I have four to five scenes but the role is good, and I enjoyed working in the film. I have great regard for Kangana and Ashwiny. And, similarly, I signed Sooryavanshi because it is a big film and I play Akshay’s (Kumar; actor) mother but it is not a typical mother role. I love the scenes that they have given me in the film''.