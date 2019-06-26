Karisma Kapoor’s 45th birthday celebration included pool time, lunch with friends & a lot of cake, check pics

Karisma Kapoor’s 45th birthday celebration included pool time, lunch with friends & a lot of cake

Karisma Kapoorwho made many hearts race fast in the 90s with her killer moves and stellar acting skills, turned 45 on Tuesday. The actress was already in London with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family and rang into her birthday amid wishes and love from her children. Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram to share with her fans about how she celebrated her 45th birthday and it was all about enjoying by the pool, lunch date with friends and a lot of cake.

Karisma Kapoor shared a sizzling hot picture of herself wearing a black monokini and enjoying by the poolside. Looking at the picture, there is hardly anyone who would say that the actress has turned 45. She aptly captioned the picture saying, “Love urself at every age”. Pictures of Karisma Kapoor cutting her birthday cake in the presence on her sister Kareena, her son Taimur, Karisma’s kids Kiaan and Samiera and their mother Babita has also surfaced the internet. In the picture, Karisma can be seen feeding the cake to little Taimur. Check out-

Not just time with family, but Karisma Kapoor’s birthday celebrations were also attended by her girl gang. Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora also arrived to spend time with the actress on her birthday. Malaika took to her Instagram stories to share pictures form the birthday lunch. Interestingly, Malaika was seen leaving at the airport on Monday night with beau Arjun Kapoor to be with her friends. Also, Arjun Kapoor has also turned 36 on Wednesday. Check out the pictures here-

On the professional front, Karisma is all set to make a comeback to acting with the upcoming web series, Mentalhood. She will be seen as Meira Sharma, a mother of three naughty kids on the show.

