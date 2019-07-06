Kabir Khan extends warm wishes to 83 actor Ranveer Singh on birthday post featuring Deepika Padukone

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kabir Singh extends warm wishes to 83 actor Ranveer Singh on birthday post featuring Deepika Padukone

Actor Ranveer Singh turned a year older today, and while the actor has managed to cross through so many milestones in his career spanning 9 years, he still has many more of them to achieve and one might think of him as the best in Bollywood, but this is just the beginning and fans would agree. Ranveer made his debut back in 2010 with Anushka Sharma co-starrer Band Baaja Baaraat and the actor has gone on to do some of the best films in Bollywood, including his latest, Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt. On the special occasion of his birthday, director Kabir Khan posted an emotional wish for Ranveer Singh by sharing a picture that also featured his wife and actress Deepika Padukone.

Kabir Khan has roped in Deepika Padukone to play the role of Ranveer Singh’s wife in the film, Romi Dev.

“Happy Birthday @ranveersingh ‘83 is one of those once in a lifetime experiences and I’m so glad you are the one stepping into Kapil Dev’s shoes for me. There is no way I would have pulled this one off without your incredible commitment and dedication. Your infectious enthusiasm motivates the team everyday. So here’s to yet another year of brilliance from you... sorry @deepikapadukone but I had no other photo of Ranveer and me together #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh", wrote Kabir Khan who is working with Ranveer Singh in upcoming film 83.

Earlier in the day, Ranveer Siingh revealed his first look from his upcoming film ’83 to mark the special day. A cut on the cheek, determination in eyes, curly hair and a vintage moustache – Ranveer looks exactly like former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, the man he’s playing in the film. Ranveer is spearheading the Kabir Khan-directorial and his look from the story of India’s first World cup win was quite anticipated.

Ranveer has been thoroughly preparing for his character in ’83. He underwent many training sessions to develop skills of the man he’s playing on-screen. In fact, he trained with Kapil Dev himself in Dharamsala to prepare for his role.