Image Source : INSTAGRAM FWICE asks government to cancel Diljit Dosanjh’s visa for accepting Pak national’s invite to perform

After Mika Singh, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has attracted negative attention for accepting an invite by a Pakistan national to perform. The actor was to perform in the US on September 21 at a show promoted by Rehan Siddiqi of Pakistan origin but looks like he won’t be able to now. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has requested the Ministry of External Affairs to cancel the singer’s visa and not let him perform.

FWICE has asked S Jaishankar to "cancel the visa of singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh who accepted the invitation of a Pakistan National Rehan Siddiqi for a performance in America of September 21." The letter that has been addressed to singer Diljit Dosanjh states, “Your performance for the Pak national will set a wrong precedent in view of the current alarming situation between the two countries.”

Check out the FWICE’s letter here-

Image Source : ANI TWITTER FWICE's letter against Diljit Dosanjh

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh's reaction after Kriti Sanon called him 'good-looking and innocent' is pure gold. Watch throwback video

Commenting on the same, Ashoke Pandit, Chief Advisor of FWICE and President of IFTDA (Indian Film and Television Directors Association), said in a statement, “If Diljit doesn’t respond in a couple of days, we will issue a non-cooperation notice against him. Members of the federation associations have already been told not to work with Pakistani nationals. Why should Diljit be exempted from this directive and allowed to hurt sentiments?”

Earlier, Mika Singh found himself in a huge controversy when he performed in Pakistan for a show which had been promoted by Rehan Siddiqi. The Bollywood singer received much hate on social media for taking such a step and was also banned from working in India. Later Mika apologized and accepted that it was a mistake.

Also read: Mika Singh apologizes for performing in Pakistan, says won't sing there again as Ban on him lifted

Muchh - Diljit Dosanjh (Official Song)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page