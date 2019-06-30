Diljit Dosanjh's reaction after Kriti Sanon called him 'good-looking and innocent' is pure gold. Watch throwback video

Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh

Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh are all set to entertain you with their film Arjun Patiala. The first song of the flick is already out and fans are loving it. However, three years back when Shah Rukh's Dilwale released and the team was interacting with the Punjabi singer-actor, who would have thought that Kriti and Diljit would romance each other in a comedy film.

A throwback video of Dilwale promotions is doing the rounds and has also been shared by the actress. In the clip, Kriti can be seen complimenting Diljit on his good looks. “I will say you are very good looking. After Tiger (Tiger Shroff) and Varun, now I am coming to you... You have very innocent eyes,” Kriti says. Diljit couldn't stop blushing on being complimented.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was also present in the interview intervened and said, “Ab Kriti ko tum pasand ho...Hamari dulhania ko yeh le jaega''. Kriti shared the video and wrote, ''Hahahahahaha! Then and now! That’s when I met you first Diljit Dosanjh ... who knew that you’d be singing ‘Main deewana tera’ for me.”

Directed by Rohit Jugraj and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar, Arjun Patiala is a comedy. While Kriti plays a journalist in the flick, Diljit has been shown as a cute cop. The trailer was released on June 19 and the movie will hit the screens on July 26.

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Kriti revealed details about the film and her character, "I feel it's a completely different kind of a comedy. It's a slightly spoofy kind of a comedy. I don't think that kind of a take on comedy has been done before. In this film, I am playing the role of a crime journalist who is serious about her profession but in a comic environment. We have tried to give a bit of Punjabi flavour to the film."

Kriti and actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh have collaborated for the first time. Sharing her experience of working with Diljit in the film, Kriti said: "It was a really nice experience shooting for the film. We have shot major portions of the film in Chandigarh.

