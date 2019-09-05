Boman Irani to be honoured at Bollywood Festival in Norway

Bollywood actor Boman Irani will be felicitated at the 17th Bollywood Festival in Norway, for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.

"It is an honour to be awarded for my work at the 17th Bollywood Festival Norway. I am thankful to everyone who has loved my work over the years and has contributed to my success. I am also looking forward to having an interaction with the audience," the 59-year-old actor said.

The actor, who is known for his performance in movies like the Munnabhai series and "3 Idiots" among others, will participate in an interactive session with over 1,000 cinemagoers. The event is scheduled to take place on September 6 in Oslo.

On the work front, Boman has quite a few films coming up, including Tarun Mansukhani's "Drive", "Housefull 4", and Kabir Khan's "83".

