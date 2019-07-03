Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhagyashree‘s husband Himalaya Dasani arrested for his involvement with gambling racket

Actress Bhagyashree’s husband Himalaya Dasani has been arrested by the Police of Amboli in Mumbai, for the alleged charges of involvement with a gambling racket. According to the reports of Times Now, Dasani was one of the main people involved in this racket. When the police raided the poker racket in Mumbai, a few days ago, Dasani’s involvement in the case was revealed.

Though there is no official statement issued on the same yet this news is grabbing headlines everywhere. In fact, Dasani family has been quiet on the matter and has not revealed any such news. Bhagyashree and Himalaya's son Abhimanyu Dasani is marked his acting debut in Bollywood debut last year with actress Radhika Madan in the film, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Though the movie failed to impress the audience, however, Abhimanyu's performance was appreciated by the critics.

Bhagyashree rose to face after being featured opposite Salman Khan in the blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya. In an interview with NDTV, Bhagyashree had said she had no regrets about giving up her acting career, especially because she was so involved with her family.

"Just like I played a role in a movie, the role of a mother was a part of my life but is not defined by it. Today, I'm into fitness, nutrition, traveling and if another movie comes along - I'll do it all over again. I don't like that either you're a 'working woman' or a 'stay at home mom' - why can't women be 10 different things... why can't we keep exploring and with every phase, discover a new passion? From actress to mom, to giving exams on nutrition at this age, I've loved every feather on my hat...and there will be plenty more to add to it," – an excerpt from Bhagyashree’s interview with the news channel.