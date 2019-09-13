Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anupam Kher shares video of Shah Rukh Khan's Kenyan fan singing DDLJ song

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a video of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fan from Kenya lip-syncing a number from their blockbuster 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Anupam on Thursday afternoon took to Twitter, where he shared a video of a fan from Kenya lip-syncing the song Tujhe Dekha To, picturized on Shah Rukh and Kajol.

"Presenting Sharukh and Kajol from Kenya lip-synching the eternal love song from the eternal 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. Video shared by the man who composed the song, Lalit Pandit. Enjoy music is universal," Anupam captioned the video. The video on Twitter currently has 5.6 K likes and 778 re-tweets.

Presenting #Sharukh and #Kajol from Kenya lip-synching the eternal love song from the eternal #dilwaledulhanialejayenge. Video shared by the man who composed the song, @pandit_lalit. Enjoy.🤓🙏😎😍 #MusicIsUniversal pic.twitter.com/5gwga3kARv — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 12, 2019

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is directed by Aditya Chopra. It told the story about two characters Raj and Simran, who meet during a trip across Europe and then fall in love. Soon after posting the fans video, Anupam Kher took to social media to share his own video as well.

Anupam Kher shared a slow-motion video on his Instagram where he can be seen working out. He captioned it: “I like this video. Hope you like it too. #ShowingOff #FitnessGoals #FitIndiaHitIndia.”

The actor opened up about his fitness in the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show and said, “I started to gym regularly after the age of 60. My attention has always been on staying strong, and fit. I have been visiting the gym for the past few years."

