Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Ananda Vardhan in Sooryavansham has grown up into handsome Telugu actor

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Bollywood movie Sooryavansham has completed glorious 20 years of its release this year. The film hit the theaters on May 21, 1999 and since then, it has been watched so much that it has become a cult classic. In the film megastar Amitabh Bachchan played double role of a father as well as his son and won many hearts with the innocence of his eyes and stellar acting. While Amitabh Bachchan stole away all the limelight in the film, his chemistry with his onscreen grandson also won many hearts. Interestingly, now that child actor has grown up and looks like a million dollars. The child actor is Ananda Vardhan.

A still from Sooryavanshi film

Ananda Vardhan started his career as a child artist with the film Priyaragalu in 1997. It was a Telugu film in which Ananda played the role of Supermodel Madhu’s son. The actor has now grown up as a dashing actor and works in Telugu movies. He has worked with many big stars in his career but his role as Amitabh Bachchan’s son in the film Sooryavansham gave him major recognition. Even today, fans love him as the little kid in the film.

However, it is said that after winning hearts in the Telugu industry, Ananda has left acting and has been away for a while now. He is the grandson of popular playback singer P.B. Srinivas who has sung more than 3000 songs in his life. It was Srinivas’ wish that his grandson becomes an actor which is why Ananda started his acting journey from a very young age. In fact, in 1997 Ananda also bagged the Nandi Award for Best Child Actor for his performance in his debut film Priyaragalu.

A still from Sooryavansham movie

For the unversed, Sooryavansham is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Suryavamsam that released in 1997. Directed by E. V. V. Satyanarayana, the film shows a true to life story related to an Indian family, where the esteem of a family is held in high regard. Since the film’s release, Sooryavansham has been telecasted again and again on television. There is hardly anyone who hasn’t watched the film and appreciated Amitabh Bachchan for his performance.

