Amitabh Bachchan’s house Jalsa: Witness beauty and grandeur by having an inside tour of royal abode

The positivity that surrounds the megastar of Bollywood industry Amitabh Bachchan has helped him secure a permanent place in the hearts of his fans. But the ability to keep this positivity going on for so long is all because of your supportive family as well as your home sweet home where you live. It is not an unknown fact that Big B resides in a massive bungalow in Mumbai along with his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The home is named as Jalsa and it happens to be one of the iconic places in the city.
Every Bollywood fan must be aware of the tradition that takes place every Sunday evening outside his house when the gates of the royal abode are left open for the fans to witness a glimpse of Senior Bachchan. He has been greeting his fans by standing on the makeshift podium at the gate from more than three decades. The fans might already have seen the home from the outside but lucky ones are those who can catch a real-life glimpse of Jalsa which is purely an example of a place filled with beauty and grandeur.
The first house of Big B, Prateeksha, is located just 1 Km away from Jalsa and it holds a special place in his heart. Take a tour inside the house of the Bachchans’ which is worth between Rs 100 and 120 crores:
