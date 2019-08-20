Amitabh Bachchan’s house Jalsa: Witness beauty and grandeur by having an inside tour of royal abode

Tuesday, August 20, 2019
     
Amitabh Bachchan's royal bungalow in Mumbai, Jalsa is an example of royalty. The 100 crore worth house has Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan living in it.

New Delhi Updated on: August 20, 2019 14:03 IST
The positivity that surrounds the megastar of Bollywood industry Amitabh Bachchan has helped him secure a permanent place in the hearts of his fans. But the ability to keep this positivity going on for so long is all because of your supportive family as well as your home sweet home where you live. It is not an unknown fact that Big B resides in a massive bungalow in Mumbai along with his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The home is named as Jalsa and it happens to be one of the iconic places in the city.

Every Bollywood fan must be aware of the tradition that takes place every Sunday evening outside his house when the gates of the royal abode are left open for the fans to witness a glimpse of Senior Bachchan. He has been greeting his fans by standing on the makeshift podium at the gate from more than three decades. The fans might already have seen the home from the outside but lucky ones are those who can catch a real-life glimpse of Jalsa which is purely an example of a place filled with beauty and grandeur.

The first house of Big B, Prateeksha, is located just 1 Km away from Jalsa and it holds a special place in his heart. Take a tour inside the house of the Bachchans’ which is worth between Rs 100 and 120 crores:

Amitabh Bachchan playing with his dog at Jalsa.

Amitabh Bachchan with his family at Jalsa.

Amitabh Bachchan in his study room at Jalsa.

Parking lot at Amitabh Bachchan's house Jalsa.

Amitabh Bachchan's royal abode Jalsa is worth between Rs 100 and 120 crores. The house is a perfect example of beauty and grandeur and has his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan staying in it.

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta and grand-daughter Navya at Jalsa.

Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at Jalsa.

Jaya Bachchan with daughter Shweta at Jalsa.

Living area at Amitabh Bachchan's home Jalsa.

Washroom at Amitabh Bachchan's home Jalsa.

Bedroom at Amitabh Bachchan's home Jalsa.

Amitabh Bachchan spotted at a beautiful corner of Jalsa.

Bachchan family celebrating Diwali at Jalsa.

Bachchan family during a pooja held at Jalsa.

The outer look of Amitabh Bachchan's worth 100 crore house Jalsa.

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya and Abhishek at Jalsa.

Amitabh Bachchan at Jalsa.

Amitabh Bachchan spending quality time with wife Jaya at abode Jalsa.

Abhishek and Aishwarya with their dotting daughter Aaradhya at Jalsa.

Amitabh and Jaya basking in the sun at Jalsa.

