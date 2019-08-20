Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak shares sizzling BTS video post fiasco with stepfather Abhinav Kohli

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Shweta Tiwari has always been under the radar of her fans for her personal life. Yet again she along with her first daughter from Raja Chaudhary, Palak Tiwari grabbed eyeballs when they filed a police complaint against Abhinav Kohli, Abhinav who happens to be the stepdad of Palak, and the second husband of Bigg Boss winner was accused of domestic violence. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police and was bailed out a day later. After the fiasco, Palak has now treated her fans with a BTS video of her, probably from a photoshoot.

Wearing a pink coloured co-ordinated set, Palak looks amazing as she shares a coupon code of a fashion website for her fans. She captioned the video as, “When u get no good pictures the only thing left to do is post the bts video Outfit from @sheinofficial Use my code “palakq3” to get yourself a 10% discount.”

Have a look at the video and some more pictures of the adorable girl here:

Previously, she has shared the whole incidence on Instagram and wrote, "Abhinav Kohli has never physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately. Before spreading something of this caliber or even believing it, its imperative you as readers know the veracity of the facts that you’re blindly divulging endlessly. However, he did persistently make inappropriate and disturbing remarks the impact of which is only known to my mother and I, and if any woman from any walk of life were to hear them she would be greatly embarrassed and provoked too. Words which would question the standing dignity of any woman, which you wouldn’t expect to hear from any man, especially not your “father”."

Meanwhile, Abhinav, in interaction to the daily, said that he was recovering from sexual harassment allegations and his arrest and also, said that he is now back to life but "normalcy will take some time, a little bit." Shweta Tiwari got married to actor and producer Kohli in 2013 and, they were blessed with a baby boy Reyansh Kohli on November 27, 2016. The actress is best known for her stint in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Comedy Circus Ka Naya Dau, Big Boss season 4 and Begusarai, was previously married to actor Raja Chaudhary, with whom she has a daughter - Palak. After nine years of their marital life, the couple legally parted ways in 2007.

Palak and Shweta with Raja Chaudhary

