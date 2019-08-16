Friday, August 16, 2019
     
Aishwarya Rai shares a perfect family picture of ‘Bachchan khandaan’ post Raksha Bandhan celebration

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan shared family pictures having Amitabh Bcahchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bcahchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Nanda.

New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2019 11:11 IST
On Raksha Bandhan 2019, the whole Bachchan khandaan came together to celebrate the festival, the pictures of which were shared by Aishwarya Rai. She took to her Instagram handle to share a bunch of pictures that showed the highlights of the festivities. The pictures show the actress celebrating Rakhi at the Bachchan’s house as well as her mother’s house. Everyone including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Nanda and others celebrated together.

In the pictures, Aaradhya is looking adorable wearing a cream lehenga-choli with a striking red dupatta and tied rakhi to Agastya Nanda (son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda). Other pictures showed Aishwarya posing with his brother, while in others her sister-in-law Srima performs the ritual with the whole family. Even Abhishek posted pictures with his sisters. Not only this Shweta posted a few pictures with her parents, children, and cousin.

Have a look at all the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram

✨💖LOVE 🤗✨Happy Raksha Bandhan✨ ALWAYS 💝✨

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

View this post on Instagram

Cha Ching.

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

View this post on Instagram

✨Family Time 💖✨🌈

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

View this post on Instagram

♥️

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

View this post on Instagram

✨💖Mine🥰🤗😘💝✨

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

View this post on Instagram

✨Family Time 💖✨🌈

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

View this post on Instagram

Brothers & Sisters

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

Talking about work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the film Fanney Khan will now work with Mani Ratnam and Anurag Kashyap in another project in which she will be paired opposite husband Abhishek.

