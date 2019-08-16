Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aishwarya Rai shares a perfect family picture of ‘Bachchan khandaan’ post Raksha Bandhan celebration

On Raksha Bandhan 2019, the whole Bachchan khandaan came together to celebrate the festival, the pictures of which were shared by Aishwarya Rai. She took to her Instagram handle to share a bunch of pictures that showed the highlights of the festivities. The pictures show the actress celebrating Rakhi at the Bachchan’s house as well as her mother’s house. Everyone including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Nanda and others celebrated together.

In the pictures, Aaradhya is looking adorable wearing a cream lehenga-choli with a striking red dupatta and tied rakhi to Agastya Nanda (son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda). Other pictures showed Aishwarya posing with his brother, while in others her sister-in-law Srima performs the ritual with the whole family. Even Abhishek posted pictures with his sisters. Not only this Shweta posted a few pictures with her parents, children, and cousin.

Have a look at all the pictures here:

Talking about work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the film Fanney Khan will now work with Mani Ratnam and Anurag Kashyap in another project in which she will be paired opposite husband Abhishek.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page