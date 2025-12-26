Jana Nayagan audio launch date, time and live telecast: All about Vijay’s mega event Jana Nayagan audio launch, Vijay’s biggest pre-release event, will take place in Malaysia. Here’s the full schedule, venue details, live telecast, OTT streaming and release timeline.

New Delhi:

Thalapathy Vijay, the leading actor of Tamil cinema, has announced his last film while he is at the peak of his career. Jana Nayagan, which is his 69th film, is the most awaited film in Kollywood. Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamita Baiju, Priyamani, Narain and many others with Anirudh composing the music.

It has been announced that the film Jana Nayagan will hit the screens a week ahead of the Pongal festival in 2026. But before that, the makers are all set to organise Jana Nayagan audio launch in Malaysia.

Jana Nayagan audio launch date and time: When is Vijay’s big event?

Being termed as Thalapathy Thiruvizha Festival, Jana Nayagan audio launch will be hosted tomorrow, December 27, 2025, in Malaysia.

Jana Nayagan audio launch live telecast: Where and how to watch

For the fans who cannot make it to Kuala Lumpur, the event will be brought right to their screens, as the event will be recorded for a six-hour wheeling televised spectacle. It will be telecast on January 4, 2026, by Zee Tamil.

OTT: From 4:30 PM to 10:30 PM, the program will go live on ZEE5 Tamil on January 4.

With this in mind, this broadcast is sure to be one of the most-watched entertainment shows of the year, perfectly leading into the January 9, 2026, theatrical release of the film.

Jana Nayagan audio launch place: Venue details explained

Jana Nayagan audio launch will be held on December 27th in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. The music launch event is taking place at the Bukit Jalil Open Ground. The event is said to start at 3.30 pm Indian time.

The event is planned to last for five to six hours. It is expected that between 80,000 and 1 lakh fans will come to watch the event. Security arrangements have been tightened accordingly.

Jana Nayagan movie: Cast and director

The movie features Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Jana Nayagan also has veterans like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, Mamitha Baiju, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Revathi.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, this political action thriller marks Vijay’s final movie before he enters politics. Anirudh Ravichander has given the music of Jana Nayagan, his fifth team-up with Vijay after Kaththi, Master, Beast and Leo.

Jana Nayagan release date: When will Vijay’s film hit theatres?

Jana Nayagan will hit the big screens on January 9, 2026 as the movie will clash with Prabhas' The Raja Saab. Thalapathy Vijay will release in multiple languages, including its original Tamil, dubbed versions in Hindi (titled Jan Neta), Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

