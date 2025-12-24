Jana Nayagan audio launch tickets: Booking steps, prices and event details Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan audio launch is set for Malaysia. Here’s a simple guide on ticket booking, prices, packages, event timings and why the celebration matters to fans.

New Delhi:

Thalapathy Vijay fans are getting ready for a blockbuster season with the audio launch event of much-awaited film Jana Nayagan turning into a celebration of music, films and fan passion. The event is taking place in Malaysia and is giving a launching signal to the global release that has already started generating buzz from Kuala Lumpur to Chennai.

The audio launch of Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is set to happen in Malaysia on December 27. Here are the ways through which you can book tickets for a tribute event to celebrate Thalapathy Vijay.

Jana Nayagan audio launch tickets: How to book online

Step 1: Tickets will be available online via the Ticket2u website from November 28 onwards. The ticket sale is categorised into three levels, priced at RM 99 (Rs 2,144), RM 199 (Rs 4,309) and RM 299 (Rs 6,475).

Apart from that, some tickets are reserved for members of MIP and VIP. To purchase tickets from MIP, one has to contact the ticket platform through live chat on their website or WhatsApp at the number +6012 989 9043, which is from Malaysia.

Step 2: For people other than Indian citizens, GT Holidays, who are the official partners, are offering an exclusive package to the Thalapathy Thiruvizha event at 19,999 per person.

It includes the audio entry ticket to the audio launch, two-way transfers to the Bukit Jalil Stadium, three nights in 3-star accommodations, breakfast for three days, Malaysian visa, six-hour Kuala Lumpur tour, tour of Batu Caves, tour of Genting Highlands, and cable car tickets. (Plane tickets will not be provided and must also be organised separately.)

Step 3: The local operators or fans from fan clubs could have an allotment of tickets available. The fans could contact these local sources in order to get the tickets.

Jana Nayagan audio launch event timings and performers

Jana Nayagan audio launch will see a list of 30 singers perform Vijay’s chartbusting numbers from his past releases to his recent ones. The list of singers attending the event comprises SPB Charan, Vijay Yesudas, Tippu, Haricharan, Harish Raghavendra, Krish, Andrea Jeremiah, Shweta Mohan and Saindhavi. The program is expected to start at 3.30 pm Malaysian time and may last till almost five hours.

Why Jana Nayagan audio launch is special for Vijay fans

The craze for Jana Nayagan is also at its peak, and it has everything to do with the movie being the last film of Thalapathy Vijay before he storms into politics with his newly formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which means 'Victory Party of Tamilakam'.

Jana Nayagan cast, makers and release date

Jana Nayagan is backed by a leading South Indian production house, KVN Productions, and directed by H Vinoth, a filmmaker known for mounting large-scale commercial entertainers. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, supported by Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol.

The action-thriller will release on January 9, 2026, in Tamil (original), Hindi (as Jan Neta), Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan audio launch date and venue: All you need to know