Jana Nayagan audio launch date and venue: All you need to know Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan audio launch is set for December 27, 2025, in Malaysia. Here’s everything you need to know about the venue, songs and release date.

Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for the release of what is said to be his last film before entering politics, Jana Nayagan. Written and directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Pooja Hegde in a key role.

Ahead of the film's release, the makers of Thalapathy 69, titled Jana Nayagan are preparing for a grand audio launch. Vijay's fans are eagerly awaiting the film and are excited about the upcoming event. Here's everything you need to know about the audio launch event date, venue and other details.

When and where is the Jana Nayagan audio launch happening?

The audio launch for Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated film, Jana Nayagan will take place on December 27, 2025, at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. For the unversed, the music for the film is composed by renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander, who has also created music for hit films like Coolie, Jailer, and others.

Makers releases Jana Nayagan audio launch announcement video

The makers of the film have announced the details of the Jana Nayagan audio launch. While sharing the announcement video, they wrote, "Malaysia, We are coming Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia See you on Dec 27, 2025 #JanaNayaganAudioLaunch (sic)."

So far, two singles from the movie Jana Nayagan, namely Thalapathy Kacheri and Oru Pere Varalaaru, have been released by the makers. Both songs have received praise from fans.

When is Jana Nayagan releasing?

Thalapathy Vijay's action thriller film, Jana Nayagan will hit the big screens on Friday, January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. Notably, the film will witness a box office clash with Prabhas' horror comedy film The Raja Saab. For the unversed, Jana Nayagan is produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions.

