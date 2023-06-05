Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky-Sara's film delivers blockbuster weekend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 3

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have managed to impress the masses with their new Bollywood movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film is a family entertainer with all the elements of a masala movie like emotions, drama, good songs and comedy. After a good opening, the film earned a good collection at the ticket window on Saturday and Sunday as well, delivering a blockbuster weekend. As per the early estimated, the film minted Rs 9 crore on its Day 3 of release.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Report

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke collected Rs 9 cr on Sunday which helped make it a Rs 21.60 crore weekend at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film raked in Rs 5.49 cr on its opening day and Rs 7.20 cr on Saturday.

The 'buy one get one' offer on the film's ticket also helped with the BO collection and it lasted till Sunday. Hence, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke minted a good total for its first weekend. Currently, the film is facing competition from Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' which is still enjoying a decent run in the theatres and 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'.

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The film is billed as a family comedy with decent performances by Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan. The duo was able to pull off the small-town couple with ease and perfection, matching each other's happy energies on screen. The supporting cast, including Neeraj Sood and Kanupirya Pandit as mama and mami, Inaamulhaq, Rakesh Bedi as Saumya’s father, Harcharan Chawla, and Akash Khurana as Kapil’s father deliver good performances. Sushmita Mukherjee and Sharib Hashmi play important roles in the film.

