Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan's light-hearted comedy reaches a dead-end

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review Photo:FILM IMAGE Movie Name: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: June 2, 2023

June 2, 2023 Director: Laxman Utekar

Genre: Romantic-comedy

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's comedy-drama highlights realistic lower middle-class problems in the lightest way possible. Ever since the makers dropped the impressive trailer for the romantic comedy, we have been waiting with bated breath for its release, however, it isn't much impressive as it lacks direction and storyline. Nonetheless, the hilarious divorce drama adds up for a great Bollywood masala as it is a perfect mix of emotions, tragedy and romance. While the plot is stretched, Vicky and Sara's on-screen chemistry makes up for it and their evident bond and camaraderie become a lit element of the film.

Director Laxman Utekar is back to explore the essence of a small-town romance with his latest film. The family saga stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan as a middle-class couple, who falls passionately in love and get married, but is soon considering divorce and is always at loggerheads in front of their family. The film features chemistry, family drama, romance and comedy, along with mocking the society that doesn’t let two individuals decide their ways of living and leading a healthy life. However, there is a twist in the tale.

Kapil Dubey (Vicky Kaushal) his wife Somya Chawla Dubey (Sara Ali Khan) are happily married until they plan to buy a new house for themselves and are a little too excited about the same. The only option advised to them for applying for a new house under the government scheme is 'taking a divorce' and they are up for a whole fight in front of their families due to the lack of privacy. The newly-wedded couple in Indore find it hard to spend quality time together and thus, consider buying a bigger home to stay for reasons such as joint family, taunts and privacy. A topic that will probably resonate with many middle-class people.

As Kapil's mami (Kanupriya Pandit) takes a jibe at the Punjabi daughter-in-law, the latter puts her foot down demanding to move out of that small-congested house. And thus, the duo begins the quest to buy a house but can't afford in the first place. The two are playing on the fact that the family would offer them more privacy if the question of why they want to get a divorce arises. While Somya is irked by Kapil's miser behaviour, the latter can do anything to see his wife happy, even if it is a divorce.

Laxman stays true to his style of filmmaking and once again sets his love story between a married couple, in a small town, much like in his previous offering – 'Luka Chuppi' which featured Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is an easy-breezy entertainer with decent performances by the actors. The duo was able to pull off the small-town couple with ease and perfection, matching each other's happy energies on screen. With high-voltage drama, emotions and punches, the film fulfills the comedy part but lacks direction and execution. The supporting cast, including Neeraj Sood and Kanupirya Pandit as mama and mami, Inaamulhaq, Rakesh Bedi as Saumya’s father, Harcharan Chawla, and Akash Khurana as Kapil’s father deliver good performances. Sushmita Mukherjee and Sharib Hashmi play important roles in the film.

The film doesn’t try to be out of the box or preachy but comes from the most hustling corners of the streets. Perfect songs and ample comic scenes make the film an enjoyable one-time-watch.