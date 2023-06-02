Sara Ali Khan’s cute moment with her grandmother Sharmila Tagore| Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore leave fans gushing with an adorable reel.

The gorgeous star kid Sara Ali Khan is one of the leading faces to reckon with. She has carefully curated her social media and has always given her fans glimpses of her fun moments from her exciting life including vacations in beautiful locales, her spiritual visits, and unique reels. Sara Ali Khan made one such special reel with her grandmother Sharmila Tagore and posted it on Instagram. In the video, Sara and Sharmila can be seen pointing toward the moon at the brink of dusk. Then they point towards the other direction where the sun has freshly set. Sara wore pink co-ords in the video and Sharmila Tagore looked elegant in a floral shirt.

The actress penned the caption, “Special day ️". She also used the evergreen Lata Mangeshkar’s song ‘Chanda Hai Tu’ for her reel.

Fans were ecstatic to see the granddaughter-grandmother duo indulging in something fun and quirky. One of them wrote, “Superb…3generations.

Respected Sharmila mam evergreen Saif Ali Khan rocking always and u also the best mam." Another one commented, “This is so adorable!" Someone else said, “So beautiful Sara Ji is with her beautiful grandmother. Sara Ji when u wear a sari, u look like ur grandmother when she was a young girl in 1960. Both beautiful woman MASHALLAH ".

On the work front, Sara Ali’s film recently released Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-starring Vicky Kaushal garnered mixed reactions. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Meanwhile, she also has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ae Watan Mere Watan which is backed by Karan Johar. The actress had recently also wrapped up Murder Mubarak. Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others, will also be seen.

