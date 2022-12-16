Vicky Kaushal's new film: Karan Johar casts Govinda Naam Mera star opposite Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal to share screen space with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk

Vicky Kaushal's new film: On the release day of Govinda Naam Mera, also starring Vicky Kaushal, a new film of actor was announced. While the title and other details of the film have been kept under wraps, the cast was unveiled by the makers. Vicky will be joined by Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Prime Video will co-produce a new movie for theatrical release with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. The currently-untitled movie is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28, 2023. Following the theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming for Prime members.

The Vicky Kaushal-starrer is the second theatrical co-production that Prime Video is associated with Dharma Productions. Karan Johar said, “Anand Tiwari’s upcoming film is special on several counts. It is helmed by a master storyteller, features Vicky Kaushal – a National Film Award-winning actor, and is also a natural progression of our association with Prime Video.”

Talking about the film, Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, added, "Anand Tiwari’s upcoming film is an eclectic mix of drama, emotions and a dash of comedy which will leave the audiences gleaming. With a stellar cast like Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, the film is the perfect summer entertainer and we can’t wait for the audiences to watch it in theatres.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra, founders of Leo Media Collective said, “The film is a wholesome entertainer. We are certain that the audiences will love watching a story that hasn’t been told before."

Elaborating more on the collaboration, Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video India said, “As the first choice of entertainment, our aim is to super-serve our delightfully diverse customers in India with local stories that they can enjoy on any screen of their choice. We are committed to the growth of the Indian film industry and our recent foray into co-productions is a perfect example of this.”

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Govinda Naam Mera. The film has garnered positive reviews from fans and critics. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Govinda Naam Mera', is about a charming Govinda Waghmare who juggles his time and love between his wife and his girlfriend in this dose of chaos, confusion, and laughter. It also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read | Govinda Naam Mera Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal's murder mystery is peppered with quirks, thrills and suspense

Also Read | Most Searched Asians of 2022: BTS V, Jungkook top the list; Katrina Kaif beats Alia Bhatt & Deepika

Latest Bollywood News